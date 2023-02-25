The Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan State Spartans had a dramatic finish Saturday. Maine’s Thornton Academy and Bonny Eagle added to that with a thrilling ending of their own.

If you thought the lead changes, buzzer beaters and bad officiating of March Madness was limited to college basketball, think again. We’re a few days away from the best month of the year in hoops and these Maine high schools got the spirit going early with a ridiculous finish. Take a look.

The craziest 20.9 seconds in Maine HS basketball history.



Four lead changes. Two dramatic and 1 layups. And a shot that people will be talking about for a long time.



This is how we had it. #MaineMadness @MEBBallRankings pic.twitter.com/Acp5u0sDn0 — James Corrigan (@RealCorrigan) February 25, 2023

There were several clock malfunctions during the layups that were exchanged prior to the buzzer beater, so there’s no real way to tell exactly what counts as a bad call on the game’s final play. However, you can clearly the ball in the shooter’s hands as the backboard hits double zeroes. Given this was a regional final of the state basketball tournament, you can bet there will be a lot of upset fans.