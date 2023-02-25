 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury status for Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland vs. No. 13 Miami (FL) on Saturday

Will the sophomore wing suit up for the Seminoles this afternoon?

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: Syracuse at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Matthew Cleveland was seen warming up with less than hour to go before tip off.

The Florida State Seminoles are set to visit their in-state rival in the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes at 4 p.m. ET this afternoon and the status of sophomore guard Matthew Cleveland is up in the air heading into the contest. He has been dealing with back spasms and has been sidelined for the last two games. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported this morning that he will be a game time decision for the ACC showdown.

Cleveland last appeared in the team’s 83-75 loss to Pitt two weeks ago, putting up just six points and six rebounds in 36 minutes of action. The Atlanta native has been a lone bright spot in a miserable season for the Seminoles, averaging 14 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He has been slowing creeping onto the NBA Draft radar and could be a second-round pick this summer.

Florida State is entering this matchup as a heavy 14.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 154.

