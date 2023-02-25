Australia vs. South Africa: Picks, predictions, how to watch Women’s T20 World Cup final

Australia will look to make it back-to-back titles when they take on South Africa in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup final Sunday. Australia survived a scare in the semifinal against India, while South Africa shocked England as heavy underdogs to reach their first final ever. Can the hosts pull off another stunner against the veteran Aussies?

Fans can catch all the action on Willow TV at 8 a.m. If you aren’t in front of a TV, you can livestream the match on willow.tv with a subscriber login. You can also livestream the match on ESPN+. Here’s all the information for the match, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Australia vs. South Africa

Date: Sunday, February 26

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow TV

Live stream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Australia: -700

South Africa: +450

Moneyline pick: Australia -700

As tempting as it is to back Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt to bat their way to a competitive score again, South Africa have a major talent deficit against Australia when you look at the overall rosters. There are simply too many paths to victory for Australia, whereas South Africa’s hopes rest entire on their star batters. Take Australia to lift yet another T20 World Cup title.