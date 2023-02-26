Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury face off in the main event of Sunday’s ESPN+ PPV in Saudi Arabia, but the card features a potentially more prominent bout for boxing fans. Ilunga Makabu is putting his WBC cruiserweight title on the line when he faces Badou Jack in the final fight of the main card ahead of Paul-Fury.

Makabu is 29-2 and has made two successful defenses of a title he won with a decision win over Michael Cieślak in January 2020. He secured a TKO win over Olanrewaju Durdola in December 2020 and a split decision win over Thabiso Mchunu in January 2022. Jack is 27-3-3 and has won five straight bouts after a 1-2-2 run in the light heavyweight division. He’s coming off a split decision win over Richard Rivera last august.

Makabu comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -195 favorite while Jack is a +150 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced at -210 and the under at +155. The favored winning method is a Makabu decision at +170, followed by a Makabu stoppage at +220. A Jack decision is +300 and stoppage is +500.

