Who won last year’s Honda Classic?

The 2023 Honda Classic will be held at PGA National Golf Course in Palm Beach, Florida from Feb. 23 through Feb. 26. While the tournament features a lighter field , the 7,125-yard par 70 course should still create plenty of drama.

Last year, Sepp Straka shot 4-under on the final day to sneak past Shane Lowry while also battling against a pretty significant downpour. With the win, Straka became the first Austrian to win on the PGA Tour..

This year’s field also features previous winners Sungjae Im (2020) and Padraig Harrington (2015, 2005). Harrington is one of four golfers who have won the Honda Classic twice along with Johnny Miller, Mark Calcavecchia and Jack Nicklaus. Nicklaus is the only back-to-back winner.

Im opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1000, while Lowry is second at +1600. Denny McCarthy, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren and Aaron Wise are all tied for third at +2500. Straka is lower down the board at +5500, while Harrington is at +7000.