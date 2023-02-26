How much will the winner of the Honda Classic receive in 2023

The 2023 Honda Classic tees off on Thursday, February 23 as a full field of golfers compete for a share of a purse of $8.4 million. The winner of the tournament will receive $1.512 million and the runner-up will earn $915,000. The champion will also receive 500 FedExCup points and 42 OWGR points, as well as an two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR and an exemption into the 2024 Tournament of Champions.
Sungjae Im is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with his odds set at +1000. Shane Lowry is installed at +1600 with Aaron Wise at +2200. The Honda Classic will take place at PGA National in Palm Beach, Florida. Sepp Straka took home the win in 2022 over Shane Lowry with a final score of -10, but with Chris Kirk taking a two-shot lead into the final day at -13 already, it will take more than merely double digits to walk away with the trophy.
Kirk leads Eric Cole (-11) and Justin Suh (-10) into the final threesome on Sunday, with Shane Lowry and Ben Taylor lurking right behind at -9.
Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Honda Classic.
2023 Honda Classic Prize Money
|Total Prize Money
|$8,400,000
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$511,560
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|$55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060