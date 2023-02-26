How much will the winner of the Honda Classic receive in 2023

The 2023 Honda Classic tees off on Thursday, February 23 as a full field of golfers compete for a share of a purse of $8.4 million. The winner of the tournament will receive $1.512 million and the runner-up will earn $915,000. The champion will also receive 500 FedExCup points and 42 OWGR points, as well as an two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR and an exemption into the 2024 Tournament of Champions.

Sungjae Im is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with his odds set at +1000. Shane Lowry is installed at +1600 with Aaron Wise at +2200. The Honda Classic will take place at PGA National in Palm Beach, Florida. Sepp Straka took home the win in 2022 over Shane Lowry with a final score of -10, but with Chris Kirk taking a two-shot lead into the final day at -13 already, it will take more than merely double digits to walk away with the trophy.

Kirk leads Eric Cole (-11) and Justin Suh (-10) into the final threesome on Sunday, with Shane Lowry and Ben Taylor lurking right behind at -9.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Honda Classic.