How much will the winner of the Honda Classic receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Honda Classic, taking place in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida in 2023.

Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The 2023 Honda Classic tees off on Thursday, February 23 as a full field of golfers compete for a share of a purse of $8.4 million. The winner of the tournament will receive $1.512 million and the runner-up will earn $915,000. The champion will also receive 500 FedExCup points and 42 OWGR points, as well as an two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR and an exemption into the 2024 Tournament of Champions.

Sungjae Im is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with his odds set at +1000. Shane Lowry is installed at +1600 with Aaron Wise at +2200. The Honda Classic will take place at PGA National in Palm Beach, Florida. Sepp Straka took home the win in 2022 over Shane Lowry with a final score of -10, but with Chris Kirk taking a two-shot lead into the final day at -13 already, it will take more than merely double digits to walk away with the trophy.

Kirk leads Eric Cole (-11) and Justin Suh (-10) into the final threesome on Sunday, with Shane Lowry and Ben Taylor lurking right behind at -9.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Honda Classic.

2023 Honda Classic Prize Money

Total Prize Money $8,400,000
1st $1,512,000
2nd $915,600
3rd $511,560
4th $411,600
5th $344,400
6th $304,500
7th $283,500
8th $262,500
9th $245,700
10th $228,900
11th $212,100
12th $195,300
13th $178,500
14th $161,700
15th $153,300
16th $144,900
17th $136,500
18th $128,100
19th $119,700
20th $111,300
21st $102,900
22nd $94,500
23rd $87,780
24th $81,060
25th $74,340
26th $67,620
27th $65,100
28th $62,580
29th $60,060
30th $57,540
31st $55,020
32nd $52,500
33rd $49,980
34th $47,880
35th $45,780
36th $43,680
37th $41,580
38th $39,900
39th $38,220
40th $36,540
41st $34,860
42nd $33,180
43rd $31,500
44th $29,820
45th $28,140
46th $26,460
47th $24,780
48th $23,436
49th $22,260
50th $21,588
51st $21,084
52nd $20,580
53rd $20,244
54th $19,908
55th $19,740
56th $19,572
57th $19,404
58th $19,236
59th $19,068
60th $18,900
61st $18,732
62nd $18,564
63rd $18,396
64th $18,228
65th $18,060

