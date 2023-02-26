Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

When Tottenham welcome Chelsea for their Sunday morning match, they’ll do it so in the hopes of breaking a four-year curse against the Blues. Not only have the Spurs lost all three of their home matchups against Chelsea since Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened in 2019 but they’ve also failed to score a goal, having lost 6-0 in aggregate across those three contests.

Will Sunday be the match that the Spurs finally break through at home against Chelsea, or the Blues continue their winning ways against their London rival? Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tottenham v. Chelsea

Date: Sunday, Feb. 26

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: None

Odds, picks & predictions

Tottenham: +155

Draw: +230

Chelsea: +190

Moneyline pick: Tottenham +155

Spurs are going to have to beat Chelsea at home sometime soon, right? After struggling with inconsistent play earlier in the season, Spurs have begun to round into form lately, having won three of their last four Premier League matches. This streak was highlighted by a 1-0 win over Manchester City on Feb. 5. With Son Heung-Min struggling this year (one goal in 20 matches), Harry Kane has picked up the slack for Tottenham, netting 17 goals so far. Kane should continue his fine form against a Chelsea defense that will be without Cesar Azpilicueta. Take Tottenham to get all three points.