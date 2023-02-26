Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin: Picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

The Bundesliga title hunt heats up this weekend as Union Berlin travels to Bayern Munich with first place in the league standings on the line. Both squads are just behind Borussia Dortmund atop the table but have a game in hand heading into this contest.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bayern Munich v. Union Berlin

Date: Sunday, February 26

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Bayern Munich: -260

Draw: +370

Union Berlin: +600

Moneyline pick: Draw +370

There is growing hope in the Bundesliga that perhaps a team not named Bayern Munich will win the league for the first time in 11 seasons. While Bayern are still the best of the league, having scored 18 more goals than any other team, six teams are within five points of first place and there is currently a three-way tie atop the standings.

Union Berlin are one of those teams tied atop the standings and they’ve gotten there through great defensive play, allowing just 24 goals against in 21 games. Expect Union Berlin to try to establish a slower pace and take a conservative approach in this match. Even though they’re on the road, the value here is on the draw given the slower pace Union Berlin are likely to try to force Bayern to play.