AC Milan vs. Atalanta: Picks, predictions, how to watch Serie A match

Neither AC Milan nor Atalanta are likely to catch runaway Serie A leaders Napoli this season, but both are fighting for a top-4 spot in the table. Their match this weekend will go a long way toward determining whether one or both will be in that position by the end of the season.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

AC Milan v. Atalanta

Date: Sunday, February 26

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

AC Milan: +115

Draw: +225

Atalanta: +225

Moneyline pick: AC Milan +115

AC Milan have won three straight matches across all competitions. They have relied on a simple formula; score early and hold on. In each of their last two victories, they scored in the first 31 minutes of the game and held on 1-0.

Atalanta’s offensive style will clash with AC Milan’s more conservative approach; they’ve scored the third-most goals in Serie A, although they’ve found the back of the net just three times in their last four games. There is serious danger that Atalanta’s aggressiveness will be used against them, allowing AC Milan to score on the counter and sit back for the rest of the match.