Marseille vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are five points clear of the pack atop the Ligue 1 standings, but Marseille are within striking distance in second place. This contest could make the domestic race much more interesting depending on the result.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marseille v. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Sunday, February 26

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: DAZN

Live stream: DAZN, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Marseille: +165

Draw: +260

PSG: +155

Moneyline pick: PSG +155

Marseille beat bitter rivals PSG in the French Cup Round of 16 earlier this month, and though they are at home for this matchup, it’s hard to imagine them topping one of the best teams in the world twice in a calendar month. PSG’s defense has not been in top form this year, allowing the third-most goals among the top-4 teams in Ligue 1.

Of course, they’ve made up for that by scoring 59 goals in 24 matches, 11 more than every other team but Monaco. The Lionel Messi-Kylian Mbappe-Neymar trio is unlikely to be silent against Marseille again. For as well as Marseille are playing right now — 10-1-1 in their last 12 matches — PSG’s offense is going to come out firing and it will likely be a little too much to handle. Expect a bit of a shootout with PSG earning a victory.