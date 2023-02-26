Full undercard for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury cruiserweight fight

YouTube influencer and personality Jake Paul will make his return to the boxing ring when he takes on Tommy Fury from the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, August 26. The fight will take place at a 185-pound catchweight and is scheduled for eight rounds. ESPN+ PPV will have the fight for $49.99 and the mai card gets started at 2 p.m. ET.

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds available for two fights on the card. The main event will see Paul (6-0, 4 KO) coming in as a favorite over Fury (8-0, 4 KO). Paul is listed at -160 while Fury is a +125 underdog. Paul’s last fight came on October 29 when he took a unanimous decision over UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. Fury last fought on April 23, 2022 beating Daniel Bocianski (11-2) on “points” on a six-round fight on the undercard of the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte fight.

The undercard features eight fights with a strong co-feature bout between Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack for Makabu’s WBC cruiserweight title. Jack (27-3-3) is a former WBC super middleweight and WBA light heavyweight champion. Makabu (29-2) will be making the fourth defense of his title. Makabu is a -185 favorite while Jack is a +145 underdog.

Full Card for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury