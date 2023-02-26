Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament will be held from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Twelve teams will compete, and seeds 1 through 4 will get a bye to the second round. The winner of the conference tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, likely the only team from the Missouri Valley Conference that will get to go to the Big Dance. If the regular season No. 1 seed does not win the tournament, they will get a bid to the NIT.

2023 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 2 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Illinois State vs. No. 8 Northern Iowa, 1 p.m., MWC TV Network

Game 2: No. 12 Evansville vs. No. 5 Indiana State, 3:30 p.m., MWC TV Network

Game 3: No. 10 Valparaiso vs. No. 7 Murray State, 7 p.m., MWC TV Network

Game 4: No. 11 UIC vs. No. 6 Missouri State, 9:30 p.m. ET, MWC TV Network

March 3 Quarterfinals

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Bradley, 1 p.m., MWC TV Network

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 4 Belmont, 3:30 p.m, MWC TV Network

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 2 Drake, 7 p.m., MWC TV Network

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 3 Southern Illinois, 9:30 p.m., MWC TV Network

March 4 Semifinals

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:00 p.m., CBSSN

March 5 Championship

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 2:00 p.m., CBS

Odds to win Missouri Valley Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook