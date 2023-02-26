What time will Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight start on Sunday, February 26

Social media personality Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KO) will make his return to the boxing ring when he takes on Tommy Fury from the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, August 26. The fight will take place at a 185-pound catchweight and is scheduled for eight rounds. ESPN+ PPV will have the fight for $49.99.

Paul (6-0, 4 KO) is posted as a moderate betting favorite over Fury (8-0, 4 KO) at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -155 favorite while Fury is a +125 underdog. Paul has notable wins over Tyron Woodley (twice) and UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. Fury last fought on April 23, 2022 beating Daniel Bocianski (11-2) on “points” on a six-round fight on the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte undercard.

The undercard features eight fights with a co-feature bout between Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack for Makabu’s WBC Cruiserweight title. Jack (27-3-3) is a former WBC super middleweight and WBA light heavyweight champion. Makabu (29-2) will be making the fourth defense of his title.

ESPN+ PPV coverage of the fight will begin at 2 p.m. ET. The main event will likely go off after 5 p.m. depending on the length of the undercard.

Full Card