Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury live stream and TV channel for cruiserweight bout

YouTube influencer and content creator Jake Paul faces off against Tommy Fury in a highly anticipated cruiserweight bout from the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia this Sunday, February 26. After years of back and forth social media feuds, the two will finally step into the ring, as Top Rank PPV/ESPN+ is set to air the full card.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

The fight is scheduled for eight rounds and the main card gets started at 2 p.m. ET. Ring walks are expected around 5 p.m. ET, depending on the length of fights ahead on the card.

Top Rank PPV/ESPN+ will have the fight for purchase at $49.99. Paul-Fury is going to be broadcasted on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Paul (6-0, 4 KO) is a social media sensation who has scored knockout wins over former NBA player Nate Robinson as well as former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. He last fought on October 29, where he secured an unanimous decision over UFC veteran Anderson Silva. Paul is looking to earn a win over a full time boxer and obtain an official WBC world ranking.

Fury (8-0, 4 KO) comes from a family of fighters, as his older brother Tyson, is currently the WBC heavyweight champion. Similar to Paul, Fury has faced a number of unproven amateur fighters. He last fought on April 23, 2022 defeating Daniel Bocianski by points in a contest that was scheduled for six rounds. The 23-year-old has yet to remain in the ring for more than six rounds and faces a true test in Paul.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists Paul as the favorite at -160 while Fury checks in as a +125 underdog. For Paul to win via KO/TKO those odds are +220 and Fury by KO/TKO checks in at +240. Paul to win by decision is set at +215 and Fury by decision is +475.

The undercard features eight fights with a strong co-main event bout between Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack, a battle for Makabu’s WBC Cruiserweight title. Jack (27-3-3) will be looking to notch a sixth straight win while the champ Makabu (29-2) will be looking for a fourth straight title defense.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists Makabu as the favorite at -195 while Jack checks in as a +150 underdog. For Makabu to win via KO/TKO those odds are +220 and Jack by KO/TKO checks in at +500. Makabu to win by decision is set at +170 and Jack by decision is +300.

Full card for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury