What time is the 2023 Pala Casino 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, February 26 with the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours.

This is the second race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series after last week’s Daytona 500 where Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the checkered flag. This will be the 26th running of the Pala Casino 400 and Kyle Larson is the defending champ. Last year, the race was called the WISE Power 400.

Larson will enter Sunday as the favorite to win the race for a second straight year with +650 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Chase Elliott (+800) and Denny Hamlin (+900) follow him, while Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Christopher Bell all share +1000 odds to win.

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race. It should be noted that the qualifying round was cancelled due to inclement weather and the starting lineup was determined by NASCAR’s “pandemic” formula. Bell will start in pole position with Stenhouse Jr. joining him in Row 1.