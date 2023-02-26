 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time is the 2023 Pala Casino 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Pala Casino 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Nick Simon
NASCAR: Daytona 500 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, February 26 with the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours.

This is the second race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series after last week’s Daytona 500 where Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the checkered flag. This will be the 26th running of the Pala Casino 400 and Kyle Larson is the defending champ. Last year, the race was called the WISE Power 400.

Larson will enter Sunday as the favorite to win the race for a second straight year with +650 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Chase Elliott (+800) and Denny Hamlin (+900) follow him, while Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Christopher Bell all share +1000 odds to win.

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race. It should be noted that the qualifying round was cancelled due to inclement weather and the starting lineup was determined by NASCAR’s “pandemic” formula. Bell will start in pole position with Stenhouse Jr. joining him in Row 1.

2023 Pala Casino 400 starting lineup

Pos Driver #
Pos Driver #
1 Christopher Bell 20
2 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
3 Joey Logano 22
4 Alex Bowman 48
5 Chris Buescher 17
6 A.J. Allmendinger 16
7 Daniel Suárez 99
8 Ross Chastain 1
9 Ryan Blaney 12
10 Kevin Harvick 4
11 Cody Ware 51
12 Corey LaJoie 7
13 Denny Hamlin 11
14 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
15 Kyle Larson 5
16 Brad Keselowski 6
17 Aric Almirola 10
18 Bubba Wallace 23
19 Austin Cindric 2
20 Noah Gragson 42
21 Kyle Busch 8
22 J.J. Yeley 15
23 Ty Gibbs 54
24 Harrison Burton 21
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Michael McDowell 34
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Austin Dillon 3
29 Justin Haley 31
30 B.J. McLeod 78
31 Chase Briscoe 14
32 William Byron 24
33 Chase Elliott 9
34 Erik Jones 43
35 Tyler Reddick 45
36 Ty Dillon 77

More From DraftKings Nation