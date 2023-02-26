How to watch NASCAR’s Pala Casino 400 via live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series will head to Fontana, CA, for the Pala Casino 400 at the Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, February 26. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

This is the second race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series after last week’s Daytona 500 where Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the checkered flag. This will be the 26th running of the Pala Casino 400 and Kyle Larson won last year’s event

Larson will enter Sunday as the favorite to repeat with +650 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Following him is Chase Elliott (+800) and Denny Hamlin (+900) while Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Christopher Bell all share +1000 odds to win.

2023 Pala Casino 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, February 26

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP