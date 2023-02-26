 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s Pala Casino 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway via live online stream.

By Nick Simon
Production Alliance Group 300 Practice Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series will head to Fontana, CA, for the Pala Casino 400 at the Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, February 26. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

This is the second race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series after last week’s Daytona 500 where Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the checkered flag. This will be the 26th running of the Pala Casino 400 and Kyle Larson won last year’s event

Larson will enter Sunday as the favorite to repeat with +650 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Following him is Chase Elliott (+800) and Denny Hamlin (+900) while Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Christopher Bell all share +1000 odds to win.

2023 Pala Casino 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, February 26
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Pala Casino 400 starting lineup

Pos Driver #
Pos Driver #
1 Christopher Bell 20
2 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
3 Joey Logano 22
4 Alex Bowman 48
5 Chris Buescher 17
6 A.J. Allmendinger 16
7 Daniel Suárez 99
8 Ross Chastain 1
9 Ryan Blaney 12
10 Kevin Harvick 4
11 Cody Ware 51
12 Corey LaJoie 7
13 Denny Hamlin 11
14 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
15 Kyle Larson 5
16 Brad Keselowski 6
17 Aric Almirola 10
18 Bubba Wallace 23
19 Austin Cindric 2
20 Noah Gragson 42
21 Kyle Busch 8
22 J.J. Yeley 15
23 Ty Gibbs 54
24 Harrison Burton 21
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Michael McDowell 34
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Austin Dillon 3
29 Justin Haley 31
30 B.J. McLeod 78
31 Chase Briscoe 14
32 William Byron 24
33 Chase Elliott 9
34 Erik Jones 43
35 Tyler Reddick 45
36 Ty Dillon 77

More From DraftKings Nation