NASCAR results: Who won the Pala Casino 400 race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR is running the 2023 Pala Casino 400 on Sunday, February 26. The green flag dropped at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race is airing on Fox, at foxsports.com/live, and on the Fox Sports app. The race has not wrapped as of this initial publication, so you can continue to enjoy the race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

Kyle Larson is the defending race champion and is aiming for his third checkered flag at the Auto Club Speedway. He entered race day as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +650 odds. Chase Elliott follows at +800, Denny Hamlin is +900, and Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Christopher Bell are all +1000.

Bell entered the race in the pole position with Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. joining him on the front row. Rain washed out qualifying on Saturday and so the starting lineup was determined using a performance metric formula.