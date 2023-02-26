 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR results: Who won the Pala Casino 400 race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR ran the 2023 Pala Casino 400 at the Auto Club Speedway on Sunday. We break down notable moments from the race, any significant wrecks, and who won.

By DKNation Staff
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 27, 2022 in Fontana, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR is running the 2023 Pala Casino 400 on Sunday, February 26. The green flag dropped at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race is airing on Fox, at foxsports.com/live, and on the Fox Sports app. The race has not wrapped as of this initial publication, so you can continue to enjoy the race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

Kyle Larson is the defending race champion and is aiming for his third checkered flag at the Auto Club Speedway. He entered race day as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +650 odds. Chase Elliott follows at +800, Denny Hamlin is +900, and Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Christopher Bell are all +1000.

Bell entered the race in the pole position with Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. joining him on the front row. Rain washed out qualifying on Saturday and so the starting lineup was determined using a performance metric formula.

2023 Pala Casino 400 starting lineup

Pos Driver #
Pos Driver #
1 Christopher Bell 20
2 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
3 Joey Logano 22
4 Alex Bowman 48
5 Chris Buescher 17
6 A.J. Allmendinger 16
7 Daniel Suárez 99
8 Ross Chastain 1
9 Ryan Blaney 12
10 Kevin Harvick 4
11 Cody Ware 51
12 Corey LaJoie 7
13 Denny Hamlin 11
14 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
15 Kyle Larson 5
16 Brad Keselowski 6
17 Aric Almirola 10
18 Bubba Wallace 23
19 Austin Cindric 2
20 Noah Gragson 42
21 Kyle Busch 8
22 J.J. Yeley 15
23 Ty Gibbs 54
24 Harrison Burton 21
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Michael McDowell 34
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Austin Dillon 3
29 Justin Haley 31
30 B.J. McLeod 78
31 Chase Briscoe 14
32 William Byron 24
33 Chase Elliott 9
34 Erik Jones 43
35 Tyler Reddick 45
36 Ty Dillon 77

