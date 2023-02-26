Who has Jake Paul fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, record, more

Social media personality Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) will continue his second career as a combat sports fighter this Sunday when he faces Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) in a eight-round fight at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The fight will be contested at catchweight of 185 pounds. ESPN+ PPV will handle the live broadcast. DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Paul as a -155 favorite over Fury, who is a +125 underdog.

Jake Paul fight history

Paul’s fight against Fury will be his first against someone that is classified as a boxer and is expected to be his toughest to date. His previous fights have come against other social media personalities and MMA fighters. Paul has knockout victories over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley to his name. Most recently, Paul bested UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva by unanimous decision on October 29, 2022.

The Cleveland-native has announced he will be training for mixed martial arts next and participating with the Professional Fighters League. Below is video from his fights to date.

Exhibition — TKO-5 over Deji Olatunji, Aug. 25, 2018

TKO-1 over AnEsonGib, Jan. 30, 2020

KO-1 over Nate Robinson, Nov. 28, 2020

TKO-1 over Ben Askren, Apr. 17, 2021

SD over Tyron Woodley, Aug. 29, 2021

KO-6 over Tyron Woodley, Dec. 18, 2021

UD over Anderson Silva, Oct. 29, 2022