Who has Tommy Fury fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, record, more

Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) will take the next step in his hopeful boxing career by taking on Jake Paul on Sunday, February 26 at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The eight-round fight will be contested at a 185-pound catchweight. ESPN+ PPV will handle the live broadcast with the undercard starting at 2 p.m. ET and the main event likely to begin after 5 p.m . ET.

Tommy Fury fight history

Fury has been given credit as the first semi-legitimate boxer Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) has faced, but in all honesty, Paul is just as big of a step up for the younger Fury. For most of Fury’s early fights he’s faced a wide variety of unsuccessful journeymen like Jevgenijs Andrejevs (10-102-3), Callum Ide (0-26-2), Przemyslaw Binienda (2-26) and Genadij Krajerskij (0-12).

The hand-picked competition has improved a little recently. He beat Anthony Taylor by unanimous decision in a four-round fight on August 29, 2021 in what was supposed to be a warm up for Paul. That follow-up fight, however, was postponed multiple times due to Fury injury and visa issues. In the meantime, he beat a more successful journeyman Daniel Bocianski (11-2) in a bout on April 22, 2023 as part of the undercard of the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte fight.

DraftKings Sportsbook does not have a betting line on the fight, but Fury is a moderate underdog at places that are taking action.

PTS-4 over Jevgenijs Andrejevs, Dec. 22, 2018

KO-1 over Callum Ide, Mar. 23, 2019

TKO-1 over Przemyslaw Binienda, Dec. 21, 2019

KO-2 over Genadij Krajevskij, Nov. 13, 2020

TKO-2 over Scott Williams, Feb. 27, 2021

PTS-4 over Jordan Grant, Jun. 5, 2021

UD-4 over Anthony Taylor, Aug. 29, 2021

PTS-6 over Daniel Bocianski, Apr. 23, 2022

Unscored 6-round bout with Rolly Lambert