How much are Jake Paul and Tommy Fury getting paid for Sunday’s Cruiserweight bout

The Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia will be the site of the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury on Sunday, February 26. Paul (6-0, 4 KO) a social media influencer, has wins over former UFC stars Anderson Silva, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, and is preparing for a future in MMA with the Professional Fighters League.

Fury (8-0, 4 KO) is the younger half brother of lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The opposition in the majority of his fights has been journeymen with far more losses than wins, although he did earn a points victory over Daniel Bocianski (11-2) on April 23, 2022.

Paul is the proverbial “A-side” of this fight. He’s the favorite with -155 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Fury is a +125 underdog. Fury has fought more actual boxers, but Paul is the bigger personality.

As such, Paul is in line for the bigger pay day. The speculators at SportsZion are reporting Paul is due $3.2 million plus 65% of the PPV share and Fury is due $2 million plus 35% of the PPV share. A self-proclaimed Combat Sports Commentator named Wade Plem is claiming Paul offered Fury $2.5 million for the fight. Make of that what you will.

The PPV share is where the real money could be for both fights. ESPN is charging $49.99 for the fight. This is Fury’s first PPV appearance, while this will be Paul’s fifth. His fight against Ben Askren and his first fight with Tyrone Woodley each reportedly did 500,000 buys. His rematch with Woodley did a reported 200,000 while his fight with Anderson Silva reportedly did 300,000.

It is also worth noting that Paul and Fury now have a wager that could boost the winner’s pay. Paul said he would double Fury’s pay if the latter won the fight, but if Paul won, he would get everything Fury was set to earn in the fight.