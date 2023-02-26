Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

YouTuber Jake Paul faces off against Tommy Fury in a cruiserweight bout from the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia this Sunday, February 26. The two will meet after an initial September 2021 fight was postponed as Top Rank PPV/ESPN+ will stream the showdown.

The fight is scheduled for eight rounds and the main card gets started at 2 p.m. ET. Ring walks are expected around 5 p.m. ET, depending on the length of fights ahead on the card.

Top Rank PPV/ESPN+ will have the fight for purchase at $49.99. Paul-Fury is going to be broadcasted on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Paul (6-0, 4 KO) is a trending content creator who has scored viral knockout wins versus the likes Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley. His last time in the ring was October 29, winning a unanimous decision over Anderson Silva. Paul is facing his first true test and is looking to earn a win over a full time fighter to ensure obtain a WBC world ranking.

Fury (8-0, 4 KO) is attempting to emerge from the shadow of his older brother Tyson, who is currently the WBC heavyweight champion. He is also at the beginning of his career and so far only squared off with a number of low rank fighters. This will be his first appearance in the ring since April 23, 2022 where he won by points over Daniel Bocianski in a contest that was scheduled for six rounds. The 23-year-old has yet to fight past six rounds and will have his first marquee matchup in Paul.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD