Who will Jake Paul fight next after losing to Tommy Fury

Is the Jake Paul money train over in the boxing ring? Paul lost a split decision to Tommy Fury on Sunday, marking his first defeat since he started his professional boxing career in 2020. Paul put Fury to the mat in the final round, but it was not enough to overcome a slow start. Fury won two scorecards 76-73, 76-73, while one judge had it 75-74 for Paul.

Prior to facing Fury, Paul had fought a fellow YouTuber, a retired basketball player, a decent MMA fighter, and two highly decorated former MMA fighters. He’d never fought someone with any kind of real boxing experience on his resume. Fury is not going to be confused with any kind of contender, but he had eight boxing matches under his belt heading into this bout so was an automatic upgrade in terms of pure boxing skills. It showed on Sunday in his win over Paul.

Paul had a rematch clause in his contract, so we could very well see a rematch here. Whether that happens or not, he also has signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) that will see him competing in a new Super Fights division. The new division will be a place for high profile names to step in and quickly draw big paying customer numbers. Although Paul now has a loss on his record, his social media following likely will be a bit less concerned about that. He’s not bringing in traditional fight fans, but rather a new type of fan.

He does not have an announced first opponent in the PFL, but is expected to get in at least one MMA fight this year.