Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack fight time, live stream, more for cruiserweight title bout

The boxing world will be focused on Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Sunday afternoon, but the ESPN+ PPV card brings a title fight in the penultimate bout of the day. Ilunga Makabu will face Badou Jack in a cruiserweight title match as Makabu makes his third defense of the WBC title.

How to watch Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack

The main card gets started at 2 p.m. ET with Paul and Fury expected to start their ring walks around 5 p.m. That would suggest a 4 p.m. fight time for Makabu and Jack. We can likely expect some delays, but we’ll see come fight time.

The full card is airing as an ESPN+ PPV and will cost $49.99.

Fighter history

Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) has spent his career in the cruiserweight division and has accumulated several belts. He won the WBF title, the IBF Youth title, and the WBC Silver and WBC International titles. He lost his first bid for a major title when Tony Bellow knocked him out in May 2016. He has won his ten fights since the loss, which included a win over Michał Cieślak to claim the then vacant WBC title. He has two successful defenses since winning the belt.

Jack (27-3-3) has bounced from super middleweight to light heavyweight to cruiserweight during his career. He claimed his first major title at super middleweight when he beat Anthony Dirrell via majority decision to claim the WBC title. After a decision win and a DQ win to retain the titles, he fought James DeGale to a majority draw in his attempt to add the IBF and The Ring titles. After that, he moved up to light heavyweight where he won the WBA title. He fought a draw against Adonis Stevenson in a bid for the WBC title, and then suffered back-to-back loss in bids for the WBA title. He’s won five straight bouts since then mostly at the cruiserweight level.

Fight odds

Makabu is a -195 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Jack is a +150 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over listed at -210 and the under at +155. Makabu is favored to win by decision at +170, followed by a stoppage at +220. A Jack decision is +300 and a stoppage is +500. A draw is +1200.

Full card for Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack