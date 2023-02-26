How much will the winner of LIV Mayakoba receive?

LIV Golf kicked off its 2023 season at the Mayakoba Resort in Mexico over the past weekend. The league’s second iteration now has a TV deal with the CW, but much is the same as it was last year — the team format remains the same, as does most of the roster.
While there is plenty of controversy around the tour itself, the money continues to grow even if the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund is taking massive losses. Last year’s schedule of just eight tournaments has been increased to 14, but the per-event payouts remain the same.
The money listed below also doesn’t even count the guarantees being promised to top players such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and reigning Open Champion winner Cameron Smith for choosing to sign up instead of compete on the PGA Tour.
Here is the breakdown for the $20 million individual prize pool for each of the 13 regular season LIV Golf events for the 2023 season.
LIV Golf Prize Money
|Place
|Winnings
|Place
|Winnings
|1
|$4,000,000
|2
|$2,125,000
|3
|$1,500,000
|4
|$1,050,000
|5
|$975,000
|6
|$800,000
|7
|$675,000
|8
|$625,000
|9
|$580,000
|10
|$560,000
|11
|$540,000
|12
|$450,000
|13
|$360,000
|14
|$270,000
|15
|$250,000
|16
|$240,000
|17
|$232,000
|18
|$226,000
|19
|$220,000
|20
|$200,000
|21
|$180,000
|22
|$172,000
|23
|$170,000
|24
|$168,000
|25
|$166,000
|26
|$164,000
|27
|$162,000
|28
|$160,000
|29
|$158,000
|30
|$156,000
|31
|$154,000
|32
|$152,000
|33
|$150,000
|34
|$148,000
|35
|$146,000
|36
|$144,000
|37
|$142,000
|38
|$140,000
|39
|$138,000
|40
|$136,000
|41
|$134,000
|42
|$132,000
|43
|$130,000
|44
|$128,000
|45
|$126,000
|46
|$124,000
|47
|$122,000
|48
|$120,000
The team competition has returned as well, though teams are expected to at least start paying their own expenses in 2023. Team also earns points that can be used towards the final match play event of the year, where the total money on offer is an additional $50 million.
Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Mayakoba:
First place team: $3 million
Second place team: $1.5 million
Third place team: $500,000