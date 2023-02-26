How much will the winner of LIV Mayakoba receive?

LIV Golf kicked off its 2023 season at the Mayakoba Resort in Mexico over the past weekend. The league’s second iteration now has a TV deal with the CW, but much is the same as it was last year — the team format remains the same, as does most of the roster.

While there is plenty of controversy around the tour itself, the money continues to grow even if the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund is taking massive losses. Last year’s schedule of just eight tournaments has been increased to 14, but the per-event payouts remain the same.

The money listed below also doesn’t even count the guarantees being promised to top players such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and reigning Open Champion winner Cameron Smith for choosing to sign up instead of compete on the PGA Tour.

Here is the breakdown for the $20 million individual prize pool for each of the 13 regular season LIV Golf events for the 2023 season.

LIV Golf Prize Money Place Winnings Place Winnings 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,125,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,050,000 5 $975,000 6 $800,000 7 $675,000 8 $625,000 9 $580,000 10 $560,000 11 $540,000 12 $450,000 13 $360,000 14 $270,000 15 $250,000 16 $240,000 17 $232,000 18 $226,000 19 $220,000 20 $200,000 21 $180,000 22 $172,000 23 $170,000 24 $168,000 25 $166,000 26 $164,000 27 $162,000 28 $160,000 29 $158,000 30 $156,000 31 $154,000 32 $152,000 33 $150,000 34 $148,000 35 $146,000 36 $144,000 37 $142,000 38 $140,000 39 $138,000 40 $136,000 41 $134,000 42 $132,000 43 $130,000 44 $128,000 45 $126,000 46 $124,000 47 $122,000 48 $120,000

The team competition has returned as well, though teams are expected to at least start paying their own expenses in 2023. Team also earns points that can be used towards the final match play event of the year, where the total money on offer is an additional $50 million.

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Mayakoba:

First place team: $3 million

Second place team: $1.5 million

Third place team: $500,000