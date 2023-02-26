 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of LIV Mayakoba receive?

We take a look at the winners' share for LIV Mayakoba in 2023.

LIV Golf kicked off its 2023 season at the Mayakoba Resort in Mexico over the past weekend. The league’s second iteration now has a TV deal with the CW, but much is the same as it was last year — the team format remains the same, as does most of the roster.

While there is plenty of controversy around the tour itself, the money continues to grow even if the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund is taking massive losses. Last year’s schedule of just eight tournaments has been increased to 14, but the per-event payouts remain the same.

The money listed below also doesn’t even count the guarantees being promised to top players such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and reigning Open Champion winner Cameron Smith for choosing to sign up instead of compete on the PGA Tour.

Here is the breakdown for the $20 million individual prize pool for each of the 13 regular season LIV Golf events for the 2023 season.

LIV Golf Prize Money

Place Winnings
1 $4,000,000
2 $2,125,000
3 $1,500,000
4 $1,050,000
5 $975,000
6 $800,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $580,000
10 $560,000
11 $540,000
12 $450,000
13 $360,000
14 $270,000
15 $250,000
16 $240,000
17 $232,000
18 $226,000
19 $220,000
20 $200,000
21 $180,000
22 $172,000
23 $170,000
24 $168,000
25 $166,000
26 $164,000
27 $162,000
28 $160,000
29 $158,000
30 $156,000
31 $154,000
32 $152,000
33 $150,000
34 $148,000
35 $146,000
36 $144,000
37 $142,000
38 $140,000
39 $138,000
40 $136,000
41 $134,000
42 $132,000
43 $130,000
44 $128,000
45 $126,000
46 $124,000
47 $122,000
48 $120,000

The team competition has returned as well, though teams are expected to at least start paying their own expenses in 2023. Team also earns points that can be used towards the final match play event of the year, where the total money on offer is an additional $50 million.

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Mayakoba:

First place team: $3 million
Second place team: $1.5 million
Third place team: $500,000

