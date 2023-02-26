Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, February 26

We’ve got a loaded NBA slate Sunday, with nine games on tap anchored by doubleheaders on ABC and ESPN. That gives bettors plenty of choices when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Donovan Mitchell under 25.5 points vs. Raptors (-120)

Mitchell had 31 points in the season opener against Toronto, but put up two stinkers in the subsequent meetings between the two teams. He’s gone under this line in the last two games since the All-Star break and might need a few more contests to get back to his high-scoring ways. Look for Mitchell to perform better than his second and third games against Toronto but fall short of this number.

Kyrie Irving over 5.5 assists vs. Lakers (-130)

Irving has gone over this total in the last four games, and his one under since joining the Mavericks came with five assists. The point guard has given this Dallas team a nice lift offensively, and he’s spreading the ball well. Look for him to keep his assist numbers going against the Lakers Sunday afternoon.

Domantas Sabonis over 13.5 rebounds vs. Thunder (-120)

The Kings big man only grabbed 10 rebounds in the thrilling double-overtime win over the Clippers, but he did top this mark the last time Sacramento played Oklahoma City. Sabonis has gone over this line in three of his last four games and has a favorable matchup against the Thunder on the interior. He should have a strong performance on the glass here.