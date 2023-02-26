NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, February 26

Five games are set to tip for the evening slate of Sunday’s NBA schedule and that gives you some options to find quality value plays for your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings, $5,000

The Kings and Clippers were involved in the second-highest scoring game in NBA history on Friday and that was a boon for DFS managers who had Monk in their lineups. In 41 minutes of the 176-175 double overtime affair, he came away with 45 points and six assists to come away 58.5 fantasy points for the night. While those numbers will most likely not be replicated for tonight’s game against the Thunder, it showed his value as a playmaker within the Kings lineup and is someone to heavily consider for your own lineup this evening.

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors, $5,000

Looney has averaged 24.1 fantasy points in DFS this season and his skills on the boards has made him a great asset in lineups. He has recorded a double-double in three of his last four contests for the Warriors and has pulled down double-digit rebounds in six of his last seven outings. He’ll have his work cut out for him when battling Rudy Gobert in the paint tonight, but you should still keep him on your radar as a value option.

Keep an eye out for Tate as he and the Rockets are set to visit the Trail Blazers tonight. He delivered 14 points, four assists, and three rebounds in Friday’s loss to the Warriors, earning DFS users 29.75 fantasy points that evening. He played 28 minutes in that matchup and it will be interesting to see if the Rockets continue to give him more time on the court.