Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Bucks on Sunday

The Phoenix Suns (33-28) meet the Milwaukee Bucks (42-17) in a matchup that could be a 2023 NBA Finals preview. The Suns have won three of their last four games, while the Bucks are a 13-game winning streak to keep pace with Boston in the Eastern Conference.

This contest will be without a lot of star power, as Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo will both be out. Pat Connaughton returns for Milwaukee from a calf injury.

The Bucks are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 230.5.

Suns vs. Bucks, 1 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns +3

The Bucks are 9-4 ATS during their winning streak but will be without Antetokounmpo for this contest. They’ve generally been good as the favorite, sporting a 29-16-2 ATS mark on the season. However, the Suns are playing better with Devin Booker getting back into form and have the overall talent advantage even with Durant still sidelined. Phoenix is 9-7 ATS as the road underdog this season. Back the Suns to cover in this Sunday afternoon contest.

Over/Under: Under 230.5

The Suns have gone over their total in the last two games, but had three straight unders prior to that. The Bucks are 6-7 to the over during their recent winning streak. With Durant and Antetokounmpo both missing, look for the under to hit here on a relatively higher total.