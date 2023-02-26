Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Hawks on Sunday

The Brooklyn Nets (34-25) will hope to recover from a 44-point loss when they meet the Atlanta Hawks (30-30) Sunday afternoon. The Hawks underwent a coaching change and will hope it sparks a playoff push, while the Nets try to stay afloat after dealing their stars away at the trade deadline.

Ben Simmons remains out for the Nets with knee soreness and is set to be re-evaluated in a week. John Collins has cleared concussion protocol for the Hawks, but is questionable with a back issue.

The Hawks are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 233.5.

Nets vs. Hawks, 3 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -5

Atlanta hasn’t been good this year as the favorite, sporting a 13-20 ATS mark in that role. The Hawks are 10-13 ATS as the home favorite but this is more about Brooklyn. The Nets have managed to put together a couple wins since dealing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant but they showed how much offense they truly lack with those two out in the last game. The Hawks, who are rolling offensively, should be able to put up a huge number here. Don’t expect the Nets to match it.

Over/Under: Under 233.5

In the five games since trading Irving and Durant, the Nets rank 29th in the league in points per game. They won’t shoot as poorly as they did against Chicago but this is not a good team on that side of the floor. The Hawks, meanwhile, have been putting up 123.2 points per game in their last five. Even with Atlanta clicking offensively, the Nets likely won’t keep up and will hold this total under a relatively higher number.