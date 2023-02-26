 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Bulls on Sunday

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s matchup between the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves
Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards celebrates his three-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter of the game at Target Center on February 16, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Wizards defeated the Timberwolves 114-106.
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards (28-31) square off against the Chicago Bulls (27-33) Sunday afternoon with play-in tournament implications on the line. The Wizards are 1.5 games ahead of Chicago in the standings for the final play-in spot.

The Wizards will be without big man Kristaps Porzingis for this matchup, as he’s dealing with a knee injury. The Bulls are intact on the day-to-day injury front.

The Bulls are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 224.

Wizards vs. Bulls, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +4

These teams have met three times this season, with Washington winning two outright. The Wizards would’ve pushed ATS in the lone matchup they lost. Even with the Bulls coming off a massive offensive showing against the Nets, Chicago has been too inconsistent this year to read into that contest. The Bulls are 10-7 ATS as the home favorite this year, while the Wizards are 17-13-2 ATS on the road. Given the head-to-head history this season, take Washington to cover.

Over/Under: Under 224

Two of the three meetings between these teams this season have gone under the total, and the Wizards are missing one of their key players in Porzingis. The Bulls may have dropped 131 in their last game, but they have also scored 100 or less points in three of their last five. Given Chicago’s inconsistencies offensively, the under is the play here.

