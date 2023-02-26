Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Bulls on Sunday

The Washington Wizards (28-31) square off against the Chicago Bulls (27-33) Sunday afternoon with play-in tournament implications on the line. The Wizards are 1.5 games ahead of Chicago in the standings for the final play-in spot.

The Wizards will be without big man Kristaps Porzingis for this matchup, as he’s dealing with a knee injury. The Bulls are intact on the day-to-day injury front.

The Bulls are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 224.

Wizards vs. Bulls, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +4

These teams have met three times this season, with Washington winning two outright. The Wizards would’ve pushed ATS in the lone matchup they lost. Even with the Bulls coming off a massive offensive showing against the Nets, Chicago has been too inconsistent this year to read into that contest. The Bulls are 10-7 ATS as the home favorite this year, while the Wizards are 17-13-2 ATS on the road. Given the head-to-head history this season, take Washington to cover.

Over/Under: Under 224

Two of the three meetings between these teams this season have gone under the total, and the Wizards are missing one of their key players in Porzingis. The Bulls may have dropped 131 in their last game, but they have also scored 100 or less points in three of their last five. Given Chicago’s inconsistencies offensively, the under is the play here.