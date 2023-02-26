Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Mavericks on Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers (28-32) meet the Dallas Mavericks (32-29) Sunday afternoon in a battle of two teams hoping to catch fire during this last leg of the season. The Lakers are 1.5 games back of the final play-in spot, while the Mavericks hold a 1.5-game lead over the Warriors for the last automatic playoff berth.

The Lakers are likely to be without D’Angelo Russell, who suffered an ankle injury Thursday. LA will have Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who are both listed as probable. Dallas is intact on the injury front.

The Mavericks are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 236.

Lakers vs. Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -4

This is a risky pick, especially since Dallas has not been good at covering as the home team. The Mavericks are 10-17-3 ATS at home, and are 9-16-2 ATS as the home favorite. However, the Lakers are 11-16-1 ATS as the road underdog this season and are without Russell. Dallas won both previous meetings between these teams this season, so back the Mavericks to get the job done Sunday afternoon.

Over/Under: Over 236

The Mavericks are scoring 124.4 points per game over their last five, which is the fourth best mark in the league during that timespan. The Lakers rank 17th in points per game during that time but have been better with their trade deadline additions and should be able to keep up with Dallas. Both previous meetings have come close to this number, with one going over and one going under by two points. Take the over here, even with Russell sidelined for LA.