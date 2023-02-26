Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

Sunday’s NBA schedule brings us an Eastern Conference showdown featuring the Toronto Raptors (30-31) hitting the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-25) at 6 p.m. ET.

Toronto is riding a four-game win streak heading into this contest and is coming off a 95-91 victory over Detroit last night. The Raptors managed to eek this one out despite shooting just 37.5% from the field and being outrebounded 62-46 in the matchup. Pascal Siakam carried the offense late, scoring the last six points in the final two minutes to lift them over the top. He had 29 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Cleveland has dropped both games in its return from the All-Star break and were last blasted in a 136-119 loss to Atlanta on Friday. The Cavs allowed 81 points in the first half and could not get back to within the same zip code of the Hawks for the rest of the contest. Darius Garland offered up 33 points in the loss.

Fred VanVleet will miss his third straight game for Toronto due to personal reasons.

Cleveland enters this game as a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 217.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -7.5

This has the makings of a get-right game for Cleveland as it is facing a Toronto team that is playing its third game in four days. The Raptors will not be able to get away with a poor shooting performance like they did last night, especially with VanVleet still out. Lay it with the Cavs here.

Over/Under: Under 217

Toronto has generally leaned under on the back end of back-to-backs this year and I anticipate some fatigue to set in playing its third game in four days against a defensively sound Cavs squad. Take the under.