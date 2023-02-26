Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Warriors on Sunday

The first of ESPN’s Sunday evening doubleheader today will feature the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-31) beginning a four-game road across the state of California when visiting the Golden State Warriors (30-30) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Minnesota has dropped both games since returning from the All-Star break, last falling in a 121-113 loss to Charlotte on Friday. This game was all nodded up with 2:42 remaining before the Hornets broke off a 10-2 run to effectively put it out of reach. Anthony Edwards led the T-Wolves with 29 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

Golden State got back to .500 on the season in a 116-101 victory over Houston on Friday. The Warriors effectively won this game in the second quarter, where they outscored the Rockets 40-23 in the period to take a commanding 17-point lead into the locker room. Klay Thompson had a huge shooting night, burying 12 threes in the contest to finish the game with 42 points.

Stephen Curry will miss his ninth straight game for Golden State with his leg injury, but has began individual workouts this past week and will be re-evaluated later this week. Andrew Wiggins is set to miss his fourth straight game for personal reasons. Meanwhile for Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns is still out with his calf strain, but reports indicate that he’s getting closer to a return.

Golden State enters this contest as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 233.5.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +2.5

Golden State has had mixed results without Curry in the lineup, posting a 10-12 record without the all-time three-point leader on the floor. Minnesota does not want to go 0-3 coming out of the break and this would be a prime opportunity to get some positive momentum going heading into this road trip. Take the Wolves to cover as an underdog and potentially get the outright win in San Francisco this evening.

Over/Under: Under 233.5

Golden State is the most over-friendly team in the league, but surprisingly leans under at home. Even with Thompson jumping into a time machine on Tuesday, the total for that matchup still only reached the 220’s. I expect a similar score in this contest so take the under.