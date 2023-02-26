How the public is betting Renegades vs. Roughnecks in XFL Week 2

The XFL is coming off a successful Week 1 and now heads into the second week of its 10-week regular season. The final game of the weekend will it the Arlington Renegades against the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, February 26. Kickoff from TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

XFL odds, Week 2: Renegades-Roughnecks betting splits

Spread: Roughnecks -5 (61% of the handle, 56% of bets)

The Roughnecks got off to a hot start in Week 1. They scored 33 points which were the most in the league, and only allowed 12, which was the fewest scored. Even with their dominant start to the season, I think they are in for more of a challenge in Week 2. The Renegades were down 14-3 at halftime but made successful adjustments and took the win 22-20. In a battle for Texas supremacy, Arlington should cover +5 leaving the public incorrect on this one.

Over/Under: Over 40 (54% of the handle, 55% of bets)

Both teams scored at least 20 points in their Week 1 matchups and their point totals in their games finished above 40. Overall, defenses started a little slower than teams’ offenses, so after another week of practice and the first game jitters out of the way, we should see a solid point total. The public is right with this one, with the over likely hitting.

Moneyline: Roughnecks -200 (81% of the handle, 77% of bets)

Houston came out with the best performance in Week 1. Quarterback Brandon Silvers finished 26 of 42 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Deontay Burnett couldn’t be stopped last week and brought in eight of his 12 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. Even if Arlington thinks they have him figured out, I still think Houston presents a tough challenge, and they win at home.