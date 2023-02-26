How the public is betting Brahmas vs. Guardians in XFL Week 2

Week 2 of the XFL season will continue on Sunday and the first matchup will feature the San Antonio Brahmas hitting the road to face the Orlando Guardians at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. Both teams are trying to get into the win column after suffering losses in their respective openers last week.

San Antonio enters the matchup as a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 38.5. San Antonio is also a -180 moneyline favorite with Orlando entering as a +155 underdog. We’ll break down how the public is betting this game below.

XFL odds, Week 2: Brahmas-Guardians betting splits

Spread: Brahmas -3.5 (83% of the handle, 77% of bets)

The public is all over San Antonio to cover as a road favorite with the vast majority of the money and total number of bets being pushed in that direction. The team came up just short in an 18-15 loss against the St. Louis Battlehawks last week but put up decent offensive numbers in the process. Two costly turnovers stunted allowed for the Battlehawks to storm back late, so the public is mostly likely banking on San Antonio to clean some things up and finish the job this time around.

Over/Under: Under 38.5 (49% of the handle, 58% of bets)

The money is virtually split on total but the public overall is leaning on the under to cash here. That may have to do with Orlando struggling on offense with quarterbacks Paxton Lynch and Quinten Dormady combining for seven sacks and three interceptions in the contest. Guardian unders may be the play moving forward if they lay another egg on Sunday.

Moneyline: Brahmas -180 (79% of the handle, 75% of bets)

Like the spread, the majority of the money and overall bets are being push towards San Antonio to outright win on Sunday. With quarterback Jack Coan leading the way, the Brahmas seemed poised to pick up their first win as long as they clean up some of their Week 1 mistakes.