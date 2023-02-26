How to watch Brahmas vs. Guardians in XFL Week 2

The XFL is back with its second week of a 10-week regular season. The San Antonio Brahmas will hit the road to take on the Orlando Guardians. Kickoff from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida is set for 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 26, with the game airing on ESPN and ESPN+.

Brahmas vs. Guardians

San Antonio's game in Week 1 saw plenty of highlights but few in the favor of the Brahmas. They were up 15-3 with a minute and a half left and cruising to a victory. Unfortunately, the St. Louis Battlehawks took advantage of the XFL’s late-game rules and mounted a late comeback for the win. Quarterback Jack Coan finished 25 of 26 passing for 207 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Guardians also head into this game coming off a loss. They struggled to get going in the first week of the season and lost 33-12 to the Houston Roughnecks. Quarterback Paxton Lynch was benched for backup Quinten Dormady. Cody Latimer led the wide receivers with five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Sunday, February 26

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Moneyline: Brahmas -180, Guardians +155