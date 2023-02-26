How to watch Renegades vs. Roughnecks in XFL Week 2

Week 2 of the XFL season will continue on Sunday and the second matchup will feature the Arlington Renegades hitting I-45 South to face the Houston Rooughnecks at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Both teams are trying to keep the momentum rolling after picking up wins in their respective openers last week.

Renegades vs. Roughnecks

Arlington opened the season with an exciting 22-20 victory over the Vegas Vipers last week. Down 14-3 at halftime, the Renegades flipped the momentum in a second half when both Tomasi Laulile and De’Vante Bausby housed interceptions for respective pick sixes. The Vipers managed to find the end zone for a touchdown with 12 seconds left, but a failed two-point conversion allowed for Arlington to escape.

Houston was dominant in its opener, stomping the Orlando Guardians in a 33-12 victory. The defense was unrelenting as the unit recorded seven sacks and four turnovers throughout the contest. Meanwhile, wide receivers Deontay Burnett and Jontre Kirklin combined for 13 receptions, 161 yards, and two touchdowns in the win.

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Sunday, January 26

Location: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

Moneyline: Roughnecks -200, Renegades +170