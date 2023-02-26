How the public is betting Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on fight day

One of the most anticipated fights in the celebrity boxing world will take place this Sunday, February 26 as Youtuber Jake Paul takes on Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Draftkings Sportsbook currently lists Paul a -155 favorite as Fury checks in as a +125 underdog.

Take a look below to see the full public betting splits for Paul vs Fury.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury predictions

Moneyline splits

Paul (-155): 77% handle, 73% bets

Fury (+125): 23% handle, 27% bets

Total rounds splits

Over 6.5 rounds (-115): 79% handle, 63% bets

Under 6.5 rounds (-115): 21% handle, 37% bets

Fight outcome splits

Paul decision or technical decision (+240): 11% handle, 18% bets

Paul KO, TKO, or DQ (+205): 56% handle, 43% bets

Draw (+1000): 9% handle, 16% bets

Fury decision or technical decision (+550): 8% handle, 12% bets

Fury KO, TKO, or DQ (+230): 15% handle, 11% bets

The betting public is all over Jake Paul, but this is not a simple one to predict. On the one hand, Paul has handled his business to date and is the more high profile fighter. On the other hand, Tommy Fury is the first real boxer he’s faced to date. Fury is not a contender by any stretch, but his eight fights to date are more traditional boxing experience than anybody else Paul has fought.

That being said, Fury has faced tomato cans to date, with his last fight being the first against anybody who’s got a decent won/loss record. It makes sense for people to bet Paul, but it will be interesting to see if Fury provides a bit more of a challenge than an Anderson Silva or Tyron Woodley.

As for the fight outcome, neither fight is a knockout artist, but a Fury stoppage is an interesting one. He’s theoretically got more boxing skills than anybody Paul has faced thus far, and it might be a little easier for him to slip in a big shot that sends Paul to the mat. It seems fair to bet either that or a Paul decision.