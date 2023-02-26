Picks, predictions for Rutgers vs. Penn State on Sunday, February 26

The Penn State Nittany Lions will attempt to make a run for the tournament in their last few games. They take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten matchup on Sunday, February 26. The game will air on BTN at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Rutgers vs. Penn State odds

Spread: Penn State -2.5

Over/Under: 132

Moneyline: Penn State -150, Rutgers +130

Rutgers (17-11, 9-8 B1G) is currently projected to get a No. 9 seed in the tournament. The Knights rank 35th overall at KenPom and third in adjusted defensive efficiency, holding opponents to 59.8 points per game (8th in the nation). They beat Penn State 65-45 the last time these two teams faced off this season, but have struggled lately, losing four of their last five games, most recently against Michigan.

Penn State (17-11, 8-9 B1G) is currently in ESPN’s First Four Out for the NCAA Tournament and in CBS’ Last Four In. Their fate hangs in a precarious balance over the next few games. Their latest game was a win over Ohio State, marking their third win in a row. The Lions rank 49th overall at KenPom and 14th in adjusted offensive efficiency, shooting 46.98% from the field (49th in the nation).

The Pick: Rutgers +2.5

This Rutgers defense had Penn State’s number the last time these two faced off. While the Knights have struggled as of late, they should still be able to shut down the Nittany Lions and cover on the road here. I’ll take Rutgers.