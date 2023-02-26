Picks, predictions for UCLA vs. Colorado on Sunday, February 26

The No. 4 UCLA Bruins look to lock in a top seed and the Pac-12 regular season title as they face the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday, February 26. The game will air on CBS at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UCLA vs. Colorado odds

Spread: UCLA -7

Over/Under: 134.5

Moneyline: UCLA -285, Colorado +240

UCLA (24-4, 15-2 Pac-12) enters this game on a seven-game winning streak, most recently beating Utah on the road. The Bruins are projected to grab a No. 2 seed in March if things keep moving this direction. They rank second overall at KenPom and second in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing opponents just 59.8 points per game (7th in the nation) while averaging 74.2 points at 46.6% from the field.

Colorado (15-14, 7-11 Pac-12) is not projected to make the tournament this season. Sitting at 60th overall at KenPom and 22nd in adjusted defensive efficiency, Colorado sits at 9th place in conference standings. They have lost their last two games, falling to USC and Arizona. The Buffs hold opponents to 66.7 points per game (83rd in the nation), but only score 70.4 themselves.

The last time these two teams faced off, UCLA won 68-54 at home.

The Pick: UCLA -7

Colorado has been having a tough time against the better teams in their conference as of late, losing by 10 points and 18 points in their last two games. UCLA is on a hot streak as they blaze into March, so I’ll take the Bruins to cover on the road.