Picks, predictions for Cincinnati vs. Memphis on Sunday, February 26

Two AAC teams with NCAA Tournament aspirations are set to meet this afternoon as the Cincinnati Bearcats hit the road to meet the Memphis Tigers at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the FedExForum in Memphis, TN, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Cincinnati vs. Memphis odds

Spread: Memphis -5.5

Over/Under: 151.5

Moneyline: Memphis -230, Cincinatti +195

Cincinnati (19-10, 10-6 AAC) has won back-to-back nailbiters in its quest to get back onto the bubble and last edged Temple in an 88-83 overtime victory on Wednesday. The Bearcats and Owls fought tooth and nail well into OT and after going up by three, Cincy was able to hold on defense for the final 30 seconds of action to pick up the win. Landers Nolley offered up 20 points and five rebounds.

Memphis (21-7, 11-4 AAC) has won three of its last four heading into today’s tilt and last downed Wichita State in an 83-78 victory on Thursday. This was a tight contest throughout the evening and a clutch Johnathan Lawson three put the Tigers up by five with 1:18 to go. that gave them enough wiggle room to hold the Shockers at bay and walk out with the win. DeAndre Williams had 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

The Pick: Memphis -5.5

This should be a fun, competitive contest as both of these teams match up well against each other in KenPom metrics. The Tigers won the previous matchup between these two teams by seven and with them having the homecourt advantage this time around, I expect the result to be similar as they’ll do just enough to cover as a home favorite.