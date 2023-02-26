Picks, predictions for Wisconsin vs. Michigan on Sunday, February 26

We have Sunday afternoon action in the heart of the Big Ten today as the Wisconsin Badgers hit the road to meet the Michigan Wolverines at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, MI, and will air on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan odds

Spread: Michigan -6

Over/Under: 129.5

Moneyline: Michigan -250, Wisconsin +210

Wisconsin (16-11, 8-9 Big Ten) has traded wins with losses all throughout the month of February and last came out on top in a 64-52 victory over Iowa on Wednesday. The Badgers were extremely efficient inside the perimeter and in the paint in this one, shooting 70% from two for the game. Tyler Wahl put up a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Michigan (16-12, 10-7 Big Ten) has won two straight heading into today’s showdown, last dispatching of Rutgers in a 58-45 victory on Thursday. The Wolverines were able to gradually pull away in the second half and took advantage of the Scarlet Knights shooting just 38% from the field for the evening. Hunter Dickinson had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

Michigan guard Jett Howard missed Thursday’s game against Rutgers with an ankle injury and is considered a game-time decision for today’s contest. He is averaging 14.4 points for the Wolverines.

The Pick: Under 129.5

Wisconsin took the previous contest between these two teams 64-59 and this one could be another low-scoring affair. Both teams have an advantage on the defensive end of the floor per KenPom metrics and it could be a struggle for both offenses to get into a rhythm. Take the under.