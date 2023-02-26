Picks, predictions for Providence vs. Georgetown on Sunday, February 26

The Providence Friars take on the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday, February 26. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Captial One Arena in Washington DC, and the game will air on Fox

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Providence vs. Georgetown odds

Spread: Providence -7

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: Providence -300, Georgetown +250

Providence (20-8, 12-5 Big East) is still in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the 2023 Big East Tournament, but they have dropped three in a row away from home. The Friars enter with the No. 17 offense in adjusted efficiency via KenPom, and have a star in Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins (16.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.3 apg) at forward. Where PC gets in trouble is defensively, as they don’t create a ton of turnovers, but they do hold opponents to just 31.8% from three-point range.

Georgetown (7-22, 2-16 Big East) is likely at the end of the Patrick Ewing era, as the Hoyas legend is perhaps the most likely coach to be fired in a major conference after this season. GU is 305th in the country in eFG%, 343rd in three-point percentage allowed, and 310th in three-point percentage themselves. Though they have played a bit better of late, including a win at Butler last Saturday, it’s a sad end for a team that did win the Big East Tournament in front of an empty Madison Square Garden just two years ago during Covid-19.

The Pick Under 148.5

The Hoyas will do enough to slow down PC here, who doesn’t shoot the three-ball as well on the road as they do at home. Look for the Hoyas to extend possessions, and PC’s walk-it-up offense (185th nationally in pace) to keep this one below the line for under bettors.