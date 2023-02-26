Giannis Antetokounmpo, D’Angelo Russell, Draymond Green headline NBA injury report for Sunday, February 26

We’ve got a loaded nine-game slate in the NBA Sunday, with doubleheaders on ABC and ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 26
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) - doubtful
Pat Connaughton (calf) - available
Connaughton is back in, but Antetokounmpo knocked knees with a Heat player Friday and is likely to sit out this game. The Bucks manipulated the injury report for Antetokounmpo’s wrist injury, so there’s a chance he actually does end up playing in this one but we’ll know fairly quickly with a 1 p.m. ET tip.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks
Ben Simmons (knee) - OUT
Simmons is expected to re-evaluated after a week, and he’s claiming he was never healthy this entire season. Look for Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie to see more usage with Simmons out.
John Collins (back) - questionable
Collins is out of concussion protocol but now has a back issue. If he can’t suit up, Saddiq Bey is likely to start with Onyeka Okongwu getting big minutes as a backup center in the rotation.
Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls
Kristaps Porzingis (knee) - OUT
With Porzingis out, Daniel Gafford and Kyle Kuzma get elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - doubtful
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (foot) - probable
Both stars should be in for LA, while Russell likely sits out. Malik Beasley gets more shots with the point guard sidelined, while Austin Reaves likely gets more looks as a ball handler with the second unit.
Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Fred VanVleet (personal) - TBD
VanVleet was out Saturday and is likely to miss this game as well. If he doesn’t play, Scottie Barnes probably gets the nod as the starting “point guard”, with Gary Trent Jr. also getting more looks in the backcourt.
Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) - OUT
Josh Giddey should be the lead point guard with SGA sidelined for Sunday’s game.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green (knee) - questionable
If Green doesn’t play, look for Jonathan Kuminga to get more minutes in the frontcourt. Kevon Looney and JaMychal Green also get elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.
Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - OUT
Jalen Green (groin) - OUT
Both starting guards are out for Houston, which means TyTy Washington and Jae’Sean Tate are set to see big minutes again in this rotation.
Damian Lillard (rest) - available
Jerami Grant (rest) - available
Both starters are in after skipping Thursday’s contest.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
Ivica Zubac (calf) - OUT
With Zubac out, Mason Plumlee is in for big minutes against Denver.
Aaron Gordon (ribs) - unlikely to play
Gordon didn’t play Saturday, so he seems set to sit out Sunday as well. Christian Braun and Bruce Brown are going to see more minutes in the rotation as a result.