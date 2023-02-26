Giannis Antetokounmpo, D’Angelo Russell, Draymond Green headline NBA injury report for Sunday, February 26

We’ve got a loaded nine-game slate in the NBA Sunday, with doubleheaders on ABC and ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 26

Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) - doubtful

Pat Connaughton (calf) - available

Connaughton is back in, but Antetokounmpo knocked knees with a Heat player Friday and is likely to sit out this game. The Bucks manipulated the injury report for Antetokounmpo’s wrist injury, so there’s a chance he actually does end up playing in this one but we’ll know fairly quickly with a 1 p.m. ET tip.

Ben Simmons (knee) - OUT

Simmons is expected to re-evaluated after a week, and he’s claiming he was never healthy this entire season. Look for Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie to see more usage with Simmons out.

John Collins (back) - questionable

Collins is out of concussion protocol but now has a back issue. If he can’t suit up, Saddiq Bey is likely to start with Onyeka Okongwu getting big minutes as a backup center in the rotation.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) - OUT

With Porzingis out, Daniel Gafford and Kyle Kuzma get elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.

D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - doubtful

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

LeBron James (foot) - probable

Both stars should be in for LA, while Russell likely sits out. Malik Beasley gets more shots with the point guard sidelined, while Austin Reaves likely gets more looks as a ball handler with the second unit.

Fred VanVleet (personal) - TBD

VanVleet was out Saturday and is likely to miss this game as well. If he doesn’t play, Scottie Barnes probably gets the nod as the starting “point guard”, with Gary Trent Jr. also getting more looks in the backcourt.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) - OUT

Josh Giddey should be the lead point guard with SGA sidelined for Sunday’s game.

Draymond Green (knee) - questionable

If Green doesn’t play, look for Jonathan Kuminga to get more minutes in the frontcourt. Kevon Looney and JaMychal Green also get elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - OUT

Jalen Green (groin) - OUT

Both starting guards are out for Houston, which means TyTy Washington and Jae’Sean Tate are set to see big minutes again in this rotation.

Damian Lillard (rest) - available

Jerami Grant (rest) - available

Both starters are in after skipping Thursday’s contest.

Ivica Zubac (calf) - OUT

With Zubac out, Mason Plumlee is in for big minutes against Denver.

Aaron Gordon (ribs) - unlikely to play

Gordon didn’t play Saturday, so he seems set to sit out Sunday as well. Christian Braun and Bruce Brown are going to see more minutes in the rotation as a result.