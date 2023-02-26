Pick on the total for Illinois-Ohio State on February 26

The Ohio State Buckeyes have experienced one of the biggest falloffs for a previously ranked team this millennium, entering Sunday having lost 14 of their last 15 games and looking to get out of their slump on Sunday at home against Illinois.

Illinois Fighting Illini (-4.5, 145.5) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Even with the bad run Ohio State has been on, the defense has still be solid at home. Overall, Ohio State ranks 165th in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis, but are surrendering 16.6 points fewer per 100 possessions at home than in a road or neutral court environment.

The Illinois defense has been even stronger this season, ranked 17th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, and enter Sunday having allowed 71 points or fewer in 11 of their last 14 games.

In that stretch, Illinois held Ohio State to 60 point on January 24, even with Ohio State shooting 4-of-10 from 3-point range and committing just six turnovers in a 69-60 win for Illinois.

While Sunday’s affair will likely involve more possessions than the meeting in January in which there were fewer than 65 possessions, Ohio State has been playing at a slower tempo all season, ranking 248th in the nation in possessions per game while Illinois has been playing at a rate of nearly 5.5 possessions per game fewer since the calendar flipped to 2023.

Illinois also should shoot better than the 5-of-28 3-point shooting performance they had in the first matchup, but overall are 308th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage and might struggle to get second chance points as Ohio State is allowing an offensive rebound on 21.1% of missed shots by opponents at home this season, which ranks 35th nationally.

The Buckeyes enter Sunday having scored 71 points or fewer in 11 of their last 13 games and with the way Illinois has been guarding, the offense will not be ignited on Sunday.

The Play: Illinois vs. Ohio State Under 145.5

