Injury status for Michigan’s Jett Howard vs. Wisconsin on Sunday

Will the freshman guard suit up for the Wolverines this afternoon?

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Jett Howard is available for Michigan today but won’t be starting against Wisconsin.

Update: Jett Howard was seen warming up an hour ahead of tip off this afternoon.

The Michigan Wolverines are set to host the Wisconsin Badgers in a 2 p.m. ET showdown this afternoon and freshman guard Jett Howard is considered a game-time decision heading into the Big Ten contest. He has been dealing with a right ankle injury for the past week and sat out of Thursday’s road victory over Rutger. Head coach Juwan Howard, his father, said on Thursday that he wouldn’t rush him back and will let him play when he’s healthy.

Howard sustained the injury during the team’s 84-72 victory over Michigan State last Saturday, coming down awkwardly on a defender’s foot. This his second ankle injury of the season as a left ankle injury sidelined him in the team’s home contest against Purdue on January 26. Howard has made an impact as a starter in his first season with the program, averaging 14.4 points per game.

Michigan enters this game as a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 129.5.

