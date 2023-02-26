List of teams with an automatic bid to the 2023 NIT Tournament

While winning the conference tournament and securing an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament is the goal of every team in March, sometimes the one-off format doesn’t go the way of the favorite and they are left without a bid to The Big Dance.

But since 2017, the regular season champion of all 32 Division I conferences has the opportunity to still play in the postseason. The NIT is now owned directly by the NCAA, and offers an automatic bid to all teams that win the conference regular season crown.

Below we’ve listed the No. 1 seeds in conference tournaments that have been eliminated and will thus be offered a chance to play in the NIT. For teams where the regular season champion is absolutely assured a bid to the NCAA Tournament due to their record being easily worthy of an at-large selection, we’ve notated that as well.

Automatic bids to 2023 NIT

American: TBD

ACC: TBD

America East: TBD

Atlantic 10: TBD

Atlantic Sun: Kennesaw State

Big 12: TBD

Big East: TBD

Big Sky: TBD

Big South: UNC Asheville

Big Ten: TBD

Big West: TBD

CAA: Hofstra

Conference USA: TBD

Horizon League: Youngstown State

Ivy: TBD

MAAC: TBD

MAC: TBD

MEAC: TBD

Missouri Valley: TBD

Mountain West: TBD

Northeast: Merrimack

Ohio Valley: Morehead State

Pac-12: TBD

Patriot: Colgate

SEC:TBD

Southern: Furman

Southland: TBD

Summit: Oral Roberts

Sun Belt: Southern Miss

SWAC: TBD

WAC: TBD

WCC: Saint Mary’s*

* Will be in NCAA Tournament

Accepted bids to 2023 NIT (teams that have lost in conference tournament)

TBD