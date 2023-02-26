List of teams with an automatic bid to the 2023 NIT Tournament

While winning the conference tournament and securing an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament is the goal of every team in March, sometimes the one-off format doesn’t go the way of the favorite and they are left without a bid to The Big Dance.
But since 2017, the regular season champion of all 32 Division I conferences has the opportunity to still play in the postseason. The NIT is now owned directly by the NCAA, and offers an automatic bid to all teams that win the conference regular season crown.
Below we’ve listed the No. 1 seeds in conference tournaments that have been eliminated and will thus be offered a chance to play in the NIT. For teams where the regular season champion is absolutely assured a bid to the NCAA Tournament due to their record being easily worthy of an at-large selection, we’ve notated that as well.
Automatic bids to 2023 NIT
American: TBD
ACC: TBD
America East: TBD
Atlantic 10: TBD
Atlantic Sun: Kennesaw State
Big 12: TBD
Big East: TBD
Big Sky: TBD
Big South: UNC Asheville
Big Ten: TBD
Big West: TBD
CAA: Hofstra
Conference USA: TBD
Horizon League: Youngstown State
Ivy: TBD
MAAC: TBD
MAC: TBD
MEAC: TBD
Missouri Valley: TBD
Mountain West: TBD
Northeast: Merrimack
Ohio Valley: Morehead State
Pac-12: TBD
Patriot: Colgate
SEC:TBD
Southern: Furman
Southland: TBD
Summit: Oral Roberts
Sun Belt: Southern Miss
SWAC: TBD
WAC: TBD
WCC: Saint Mary’s*
* Will be in NCAA Tournament
Accepted bids to 2023 NIT (teams that have lost in conference tournament)
TBD