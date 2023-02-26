Caitlin Clark hits buzzer beater to beat No. 2 Indiana [VIDEO]

Sunday’s major Big Ten battle between the No. 2 Indiana and No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes lived up to the hype, coming down to the final possession. Quick question, who do you think came through with a clutch buzzer-beating three to lift her team to an 86-85 victory?

The answer is Caitlin Clark..duh. Take a look.

CAITLIN CLARK BUZZER-BEATER



No. 6 Iowa takes down No. 2 Indiana! pic.twitter.com/pRfXlgSCl4 — ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2023

Clark successfully got the inbounds pass with 1.5 seconds left in the game and shot over two defenders to deliver the dagger in the regular season finale. It’s been a hell of a weekend for Iowa basketball as this came just 24 hours after the men’s team pulled off an improbable comeback against Michigan State.

This adds to the legend of the junior, who is a strong candidate to take home national player of the year honors. She has averaged 27.1 points per game along with a nation-best 8.1 assists and 7.4 rebounds per outing.