Who will Tommy Fury fight next after beating Jake Paul

Tommy Fury ended over two years of trash-talking on Sunday, beating Jake Paul in a split decision. Fury claimed two scorecards with a pair of 76-73 scores while Paul claimed one scorecard 75-74. It wasn’t the prettiest, most technical of boxing, but it was an entertaining fight.

The contract between the two included a rematch clause for Paul, but not one for Fury. Following his betting upset, Fury said he is fine with fighting a rematch and Paul said he wants to run it back as well.

With the win, Fury will move into the WBC cruiserweight rankings. It’s a top 40 list, so it’s not exactly like he’ll be pushing for a title shot soon. But the win gives him a bit more publicity and that coupled with his last name could be enough to get Tommy some more high profile bouts. However, before that happens, he’ll need to beat Paul one more time.