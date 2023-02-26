 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will Tommy Fury fight next after beating Jake Paul

Tommy Fury pulled off the betting upset and now faces a potential rematch.

By David Fucillo
Jake Paul keels over after exchanging punches with Tommy Fury during the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Tommy Fury ended over two years of trash-talking on Sunday, beating Jake Paul in a split decision. Fury claimed two scorecards with a pair of 76-73 scores while Paul claimed one scorecard 75-74. It wasn’t the prettiest, most technical of boxing, but it was an entertaining fight.

The contract between the two included a rematch clause for Paul, but not one for Fury. Following his betting upset, Fury said he is fine with fighting a rematch and Paul said he wants to run it back as well.

With the win, Fury will move into the WBC cruiserweight rankings. It’s a top 40 list, so it’s not exactly like he’ll be pushing for a title shot soon. But the win gives him a bit more publicity and that coupled with his last name could be enough to get Tommy some more high profile bouts. However, before that happens, he’ll need to beat Paul one more time.

