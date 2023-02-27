Carson Wentz released by Commanders

The Washington Commanders have released quarterback Carson Wentz after one season after trading for him from the Indianapolis Colts. This release was not a surprise after the team played backup Taylor Heinicke over him for much of the season.

Heinicke is a free agent and couldn’t prove himself to be starter material despite a valiant effort. Sam Howell, who was a rookie last season and got one start in Week 18, will be the last man standing until they bring in competition. He does have a chance to win the job, but he will hope for the Commanders to not bring in a proven veteran or an early draft pick at QB.

Fantasy fallout

Howell could be an upgrade on Heinicke and Wentz for fantasy, but the situation is in flux depending on what the team does at the position in the next couple months. At the very least it’s hard to imagine Howell not being able to help the offense keep the status quo.

Possible destinations

Wentz has been a disaster for the most part since the strong start to his career in Philadelphia. His last season in Philly, and his lone seasons in Indianapolis and Washington are likely going to relegate him to backup duty in 2023.