Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Big Sky Conference Tournament

The Big Sky Tournament will be held from Saturday, March 4 to Wednesday, March 8 from the Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.
Seeds 1 through 6 will get a bye to the second round, while seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round. The winners of the 9-10 and 7-8 matchups will play the 1 and 2 seeds in the second round. The tournament champion will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and will be the only Big Sky representative in March Madness.
If the No. 1 seed Eastern Washington doesn’t win the Big Sky Tournament, they will have an automatic bid into the NIT.
2023 Big Sky Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
* All times ET
March 4 First Round
Game 1: No. 10 Idaho vs. No. 9 Northern Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 8 Northern Colorado vs. No. 7 Portland State, 10:00 p.m. ESPN+
March 5 Quarterfinals
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Eastern Washington, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Montana State, 10:00 p.m., ESPN+
March 6 Quarterfinals
Game 5: No. 5 Idaho State vs. No. 4 Montana, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 6: No 6 Sacramento State vs. No. 3 Weber State, 10:00 p.m., ESPN+
March 7 Semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 11:00 pm, ESPN2
March 8 Championship
Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2