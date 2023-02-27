Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Big Sky Conference Tournament

The Big Sky Tournament will be held from Saturday, March 4 to Wednesday, March 8 from the Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Seeds 1 through 6 will get a bye to the second round, while seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round. The winners of the 9-10 and 7-8 matchups will play the 1 and 2 seeds in the second round. The tournament champion will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and will be the only Big Sky representative in March Madness.

If the No. 1 seed Eastern Washington doesn’t win the Big Sky Tournament, they will have an automatic bid into the NIT.

2023 Big Sky Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 4 First Round

Game 1: No. 10 Idaho vs. No. 9 Northern Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 8 Northern Colorado vs. No. 7 Portland State, 10:00 p.m. ESPN+

March 5 Quarterfinals

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Eastern Washington, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Montana State, 10:00 p.m., ESPN+

March 6 Quarterfinals

Game 5: No. 5 Idaho State vs. No. 4 Montana, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No 6 Sacramento State vs. No. 3 Weber State, 10:00 p.m., ESPN+

March 7 Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 11:00 pm, ESPN2

March 8 Championship

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win Big Sky Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook